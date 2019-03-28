Robert Lande, age 80, of Hernando, FL passed away at his home on March 22, 2019. Bob was born on May 29, 1938 in New York City, N.Y.

He attended NYU for two years, but went on to pursue his passion for stock and sports car racing. In the late 1960's Bob raced an Oldsmobile powered Genie, against drivers like Dan Gurney, Al Holbert, and Mark Donahue. His mechanic was William Wonder. He created 2 amazing families. Lande worked for Rally motors and Mercedes-Benz, as well as, Village Cadillac Toyota. Lande became a Toyota pro and retired in 2001 in Citrus Hills.

Those left to mourn Bob's passing include his daughters: Lisa Lande, and Sarah Reins; his son, Matthew Lande; brothers: Arthur and Thomas; and grandchildren: Mo Van de Sompel, Jadyn Reins, Josiah Reins, Logan Stephens and Nicholas Stephens.

Bob left behind many loves, including Penelope Lande, Bob's first wife, and friends from all over the nation. Lande's wishes were to be scattered by his children. Therefore, there will be 4 memorial services. The first 2 ceremonies will be held by Sarah, the youngest daughter, June 9th, at 4 pm in Beverly Hills, FL. Second, June 16th, in Long Island, NY. The third ceremony will be held by Bob's oldest daughter, Lisa, at Zandvoort Grand Prix, Netherlands. The final ceremony will be held by Matthew, Lande's youngest son, in San Francisco, CA. Bob was preceded in death by his eldest son, Bret Michael Lande, 2nd wife, Karen Seymour, and his parents, Thelma Match and William Lande. Cremation care is under the direction of the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness.

