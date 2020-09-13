Robert Lee Darden, 85, passed away at Citrus Health and Rehabilitation's Memory unit on September 8, 2020. His existing health conditions were made complicated by COVID 19.

Robert was born in Albemarle, NC on December 14, 1934 to the late George and Ruth (Wilson) Darden. He resided in Morganton, NC until leaving for Hargrave Military Academy in 1950. After graduation, he enrolled in Gardner Webb College majoring in Business Administration. After graduation, he entered the family owned chain of dime stores known as D&W stores where he worked until 1977 when the stores were closed. 1978 brought him to Arcadia, FL with TG&Y. Also in 1978, he married Karen Gainey Carswell. In 1982, Floral City, FL became their home. This where Bob operated a lawn service and Karen began teaching at Lecanto Middle.

Bob served as Secretary for the Lions Club of Valdese, NC. He was also an active member of Trout Unlimited while living in NC. In 1984, his Masonic affiliation began at Floral City Lodge. He served the lodge as Worshipful Master in 1987 and 1997 and as Worthy Patron of the Floral City Order of Eastern Star in 1999. The youth were served through his membership on both the DeMolay and Rainbow advisory boards.

In 1986, he became a member of Ocala Scottish Rite, and in 2003 he was awarded membership in the Knights Commander Court of Honor.

He served several years as the 19th Masonic Districts Instructor of Masonic Instruction and one year as District Deputy for the Grand Lodge of Florida. He was also a former member of the York Rite, Shriners, Royal Order of Scotland and a founding member of Floral City Kiwanis.

Left to cherish Bob's memory is his wife, Karen Darden, of Floral City, FL: her son, Daren Carswell, of Inverness, FL; five grandchildren; and one great grandchild. In addition to his parents, Bob is preceded in death by his daughter, Jolouise Darden in 1956.

Cremation with Care arrangements has been provided by the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home, Inverness, FL. The family request that any remembrances be sent to: Floral City United Methodist, P.O. Box 47, Floral City, FL 34436 where Bob was an active member.

