Robert Leroy Corlett of Floral City, FL passed away at Oak Hill Hospital in Brooksville on November 28, 2020 at the age of 85.
Robert was born to the late Willard George and Myrtle Geneva (Hicks) Corlett in Vermilion, OH on December 26, 1934. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army.
In 1981 he married his wife Roberta with whom he shared 39 years of loving marriage. Robert and Roberta made Citrus County their home in 1982 after relocating from Brooksville.
He was a Christian by faith and most recently attended worship services at Calvary Church in Inverness. Robert loved to work and "putter around" in the yard and really enjoyed his riding lawnmower. He was one to always stay busy and didn't sit still very long. He could always find a project or something to do.
Robert was an excellent cook and loved cooking meals for his family, especially big meals at the holidays. He enjoyed watching westerns and was a fan of John Wayne. Robert's other favorite past time was spending time with his grandbabies and great grandbabies.
In addition to his wife Roberta, those left to mourn Robert's passing include his sons: Eric Corlett and Dewane Corlett, both of Floral City; daughters: Terry Linhart and her husband Gene of Cocoa Beach, and Robin Center Holderbaugh of Floral City; 12 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Robert's life was held at the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home on Monday, November 30, 2020 and was officiated by Pastor Harvey Dunn. Full military honors were rendered by Inverness VFW #4337 Honor Guard.
Private burial at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.
The Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.
