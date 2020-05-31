Robert M. "Cap" Capuano
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Michael "Cap" Capuano, age 80, passed away on May 26, 2020 in Homosassa Springs, Florida.
Cap grew up and raised his family in Columbus, Ohio. After a career at Western Electric, he and his wife retired to Florida. Cap enjoyed spending time with family and friends, playing and watching all sports, especially baseball and golf. He was an avid fan of the New York Yankees and The Ohio State Buckeyes. He loved to cruise, play poker, and he was always making people laugh. He enjoyed life to the fullest.
Cappy is survived by his best friend and wife, Patty; sisters Karen (JB) Morgan, Sharon (Steven) George; children Judi (Drew) Sutphen, Cyndi (Jeffrey) Vagnier, Michael (Molly) Capuano; grandchildren Sean (Ashley) Sutphen, Shelby (Craig) Chambers, Stuart Vagnier, Steven Vagnier, Joseph Vagnier, Chloe Capuano, Carter Capuano, Connor Capuano; and great grandchildren Libby Sutphen, Kate Sutphen, and Jack Sutphen. He is preceded in death by his parents Michael and Betty Jane Capuano.
Family will receive friends starting at 10:30, with a prayer service at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 2nd at Wilder Funeral Home, 4890 S Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa, FL 34446. In lieu of attending the prayer service, anyone who wishes may log into Zoom on their computer or mobile device at 10:50 a.m. and watch via live stream. The Meeting ID is 959 3785 6679 and the Password is 928654. Condolences may also be offered at www.wilderfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Visitation
10:30 AM
Wilder Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
2
Service
11:00 AM
Wilder Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
2
Service
11:00 AM
Wilder Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wilder Funeral Home
4890 South Suncoast Blvd
Homosassa, FL 34446
3526283344
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
May 31, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Wilder Funeral Home
May 29, 2020
Remembering Bob from years ago as neighbors at Channingway Apartments. We had a lot of great times.
Rest in peace, Bob!
Sandy Altizer
May 29, 2020
My condolences and prayers to the family of Robert Capuano. Bobby was a childhood friend of mine when his family lived on Dominion Blvd. in Columbus.
Bob Rush
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved