Robert M. "Bob" Stewart, 82 of Crystal River, FL passed away January 13, 2020 under the care of his family and Hospice. He was born August 9, 1937 in Chicago, IL and came here 26 years ago from Rock Falls, IL. Bob was retired from S.B.I. Nuclear Security and had worked at the Crystal River facility.
He was preceded in death by his parents Myron and Ruth (Harrington) Stewart and his son Jeffrey Stewart. Bob is survived by his wife Susan Stewart, son Kent Allen Stewart, stepson Andy Pritchard, stepdaughters Reba Lynn Murphy and Amber Murray, grandsons Matthew Stewart and Jon Paul Benson.
A celebration of life memorial service will take place at 11 AM on Saturday February 1st in the Strickland Funeral Home Chapel in Crystal River. Private cremation will follow under the direction of the Strickland Funeral Home Crematory.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jan. 30, 2020