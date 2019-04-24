Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert "Bob" McKay. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



He was born on July 16, 1942 in Orange NJ. He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years Janice Mckay. He is also survived by his brother Richard Mckay, his sons Bob, Steve Michael, Thomas, Ryan and his daughter Heather Surratt. Included in the family he loved are 11 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Bob was a mechanical engineer for 40 plus years. After retiring he moved from New Jersey to Florida. There he enjoyed substitute teaching for Citrus County till the time of his illness.

A Celebration of his life will be held on June 15th 2019 at First Baptist Church in Crystal River, Address 700 North Citrus Ave at 10:30 am with Pastor Tim Lantzy officiating.

