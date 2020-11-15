Robert Michael Jackson, Sr. of Inverness, FL passed away at the age of 51 in Tampa, FL at Tampa General Hospital on November 10, 2020.

He was born to Larry M. and the late Georgia E. (Price) Jackson on December 17, 1968 on Patrick Air Force Base, Florida.

He worked as a Truss Engineer for many years. Robert and his beloved wife, Leslie Liotti Jackson have been together for 19 years. Their anniversary is Jan 30. Together, they moved to Citrus County in 2019 when they relocated from Riverview, FL.

Robert was Christian by faith and loved attending River of Life Christian Center, now called "Reach City" in Riverview, FL.



OUR ROCK,

OUR HERO,

OUR IRON MAN!



Robert lit up the room with his beautiful sparkling blue eyes and loving smile.

Robert made it his mission to take others under his wings and guide them in the right direction. Robert has touched many lives, which has resulted in many people giving their hearts to the Lord. Robert, also known as "Iron Man" loved the Iron Man Marvel movies. He always enjoyed joking around and making others smile, even in icu at the hospital. He's a very patriotic, God fearing man. He enjoyed treasure hunting, walks on the beach, spending time at down town Disney, a self made encyclopedia, Brady & Gronks #1 Fan. He was also a video game master and creative in every single way possible. He's the strongest man that has or will ever exist, besides Jesus. He is part of our souls and deep within our hearts. "Robert, You were missed before you even left.

You conquered ALL. You completed your missions given to you by God." We love you always and forever and ever and ever, all the way up to the sky and beyond beyond beyond.

Those left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 19 years, Leslie Liotti Jackson; his three sons, Gene N. Jackson, Robert M. Jackson, Jr., and Coby M. Jackson; his daughter, Michelle A. Jackson; his step-daughter, Ericka C. McElroy; his two brothers, Scott and David Jackson. He was also a Father, a brother and a best friend to Nick Liotti Jr; Alaina Liotti; James Yates and his precious angel Emma.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11 AM at the River of Life Christian Center, now known as Reach City located at 6605 Krycul Ave, Riverview, FL 33578. Cremation with Care is under the direction of the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home, Inverness.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store