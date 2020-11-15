1/1
Robert Michael Jackson Sr.
1968 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Michael Jackson, Sr. of Inverness, FL passed away at the age of 51 in Tampa, FL at Tampa General Hospital on November 10, 2020.
He was born to Larry M. and the late Georgia E. (Price) Jackson on December 17, 1968 on Patrick Air Force Base, Florida.
He worked as a Truss Engineer for many years. Robert and his beloved wife, Leslie Liotti Jackson have been together for 19 years. Their anniversary is Jan 30. Together, they moved to Citrus County in 2019 when they relocated from Riverview, FL.
Robert was Christian by faith and loved attending River of Life Christian Center, now called "Reach City" in Riverview, FL.

OUR ROCK,
OUR HERO,
OUR IRON MAN!

Robert lit up the room with his beautiful sparkling blue eyes and loving smile.
Robert made it his mission to take others under his wings and guide them in the right direction. Robert has touched many lives, which has resulted in many people giving their hearts to the Lord. Robert, also known as "Iron Man" loved the Iron Man Marvel movies. He always enjoyed joking around and making others smile, even in icu at the hospital. He's a very patriotic, God fearing man. He enjoyed treasure hunting, walks on the beach, spending time at down town Disney, a self made encyclopedia, Brady & Gronks #1 Fan. He was also a video game master and creative in every single way possible. He's the strongest man that has or will ever exist, besides Jesus. He is part of our souls and deep within our hearts. "Robert, You were missed before you even left.
You conquered ALL. You completed your missions given to you by God." We love you always and forever and ever and ever, all the way up to the sky and beyond beyond beyond.
Those left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 19 years, Leslie Liotti Jackson; his three sons, Gene N. Jackson, Robert M. Jackson, Jr., and Coby M. Jackson; his daughter, Michelle A. Jackson; his step-daughter, Ericka C. McElroy; his two brothers, Scott and David Jackson. He was also a Father, a brother and a best friend to Nick Liotti Jr; Alaina Liotti; James Yates and his precious angel Emma.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11 AM at the River of Life Christian Center, now known as Reach City located at 6605 Krycul Ave, Riverview, FL 33578. Cremation with Care is under the direction of the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home, Inverness.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
River of Life Christian Center/Reach City
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-8323
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved