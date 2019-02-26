Robert "Bobby Dean" Muster

Robert "Bobby Dean" Muster, 70 of Crystal River died Thursday February 14, 2019. He was a US Marine Corps Veteran of the Viet Nam War and was awarded a Purple Heart Medal. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 1:00 PM Tuesday February 26th in the Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL. Private cremation arrangements are provided by Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal River.
