Robert "Bobby Dean" Muster, 70 of Crystal River died Thursday February 14, 2019. He was a US Marine Corps Veteran of the Viet Nam War and was awarded a Purple Heart Medal. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 1:00 PM Tuesday February 26th in the Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL. Private cremation arrangements are provided by Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal River.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Feb. 26, 2019