1/2
Robert O. Blanchette
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Robert O. Blanchette, age 89 of Inverness, FL., passed away on October 27, 2020 in Crystal River, FL.
He was born July 2, 1931 in Peterborough, NH to Oliver and Marion (Dione) Blanchette.
In 1948 Robert joined the USMC, serving during both the Korean and Vietnam Conflicts. During his time in the service Robert earned a bachelor's degree in business. In 1970 he retired from the Marine Corps with the rank of Captain.
After the service Robert worked with his father in the construction industry. Robert went on to work with Crochet Mountain as a VP of Human Resources and eventually retired from there as well. Robert enjoyed playing tennis, ping pong, pinochle and water sports.
He also enjoyed traveling and camping in his RV and going on cruises. He was a generous, loving man and will be missed by his family.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, first wife Janet Blanchette (1995) and sister Lorraine Manha.
He is survived by his wife Claudette Blanchette of Inverness, Sons, Robert James (Vicki Lang) Blanchette, West Minster, CO and David (Doris) Blanchette, Rindge, NH, daughters: Lisa Renee Andrews and Debra Lynn Blanchette both of Jaffrey, NH, step-daughters, Lisa Ann (Mark) Lucero and Andrea Marie Muratore both of Ocala, FL, brothers; Rodney Blanchette, Gerald (Sharon) Blanchette, David (Sue) Blanchette, 18 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren and 9 great-great grand-
children.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.hooperfuneralhome.com.
A Memorial Service & inurnment is planned for July 2, 2021 in Dublin, NH. Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper Funeral Home & Crematory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
5054 N Lecanto Hwy
Beverly Hills, FL 34465
352-746-5132
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved