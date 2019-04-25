Robert Patrick Swain, 49, passed away peacefully at home on April 22, 2019. He was born and raised in Greenville, Illinois on September 16, 1969 to Charles Walter Swain and Marjorie Marie Netherly. He was a Real Estate Agent for many years.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Mark Swain He is survived by his beloved wife, Linda Kay Wiley; son, Robert Patrick Swain Jr.; daughters, Heather and Vanessa; brothers, Larry Swain, David Swain, Terry Swain and Michael Swain; sister, Patty Atkinson.
Memorial Service will be at 12 pm on April 29th, 2019 at First Christian Church in Homosassa, Arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Apr. 25, 2019