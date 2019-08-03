|
Robert Philip Skerski, 79, Beverly Hills, FL passed away July 5, 2019 at Bayfront Health Seven Rivers Hospital, Crystal River, FL. Mr. Skerski was born in Detroit, MI on July 3, 1940 to the late Philip and Eleanor (Kochanowska) Skerski and came to Florida 25 years ago from Armada Township, MI. He was employed as a machine repairman for the Ford Motor Company and served our country in the U.S. Navy. In Florida, he was a member of the Beverly Hills surveillance unit for 15 years.
Left to cherish his memory is his companion of 30 years, Helga Anne Juenger of Beverly Hills, FL; his children: Marie (Roy) White, Burtchville, MI, Brian (Monica) Skerski, North Port, FL, Laura (William) Wilsher, Lake Orion, MI; and Helga's daughters: Marion Moran, Memphis, MI, and Angela Juenger, Sarasota, FL; his brother, Leonard (Lorraine) Skerski, Lake City, MI; 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren, and his dog, Boomer. He was preceded in death by his brothers: Ronald Keller and Philip Skerski.
A Celebration of Robert's Life is scheduled for Thursday, August 8th at 11:00 AM from the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Pastor Stewart Jamison of the Family Fellowship Church of Beverly Hills officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Florida National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to: , 3505 E. Frontage Road #145, Tampa, FL 33607. Cremation Care with Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home With Crematory, Inverness, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 3, 2019