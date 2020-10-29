1/1
Robert Phillip Sawlski
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Phillip "Bob" Sawlski of Inverness, FL passed away at his home on October 26, 2020 at the age of 73. Bob was born to the late Antonio and Delia (Fulmer) Sawlski in Smithtown, NY on November 8, 1946. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army and was a Veteran of the Vietnam War. Bob was a resident of Citrus County for many years before moving away in 1990. He returned to Citrus County 9 years ago after relocating from Mountain Home, AR and was a member of the Inverness VFW #4337. He absolutely loved fishing and spending time on the river. He always said being on the river was his church and where he talked to God. Bob loved the outdoors, enjoyed camping and growing vegetables. He also enjoyed landscaping and growing flowers and shrubs.
Those left to mourn Bob's passing include his daughters: Stephanie Maiorino and her husband Frank of Ocala, FL, Sherry Winston and her husband Joshua of Crawfordville, FL; his loving partner of 12 years, Linda Raddatz of Inverness, FL; and 4 grandchildren: Destiny, Jenna, Aubrie and Dominic. Bob was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Gaiewski in 2012.
A Gathering and Sharing of Remembrance is scheduled for Friday, October 30, 2020 from 2:30 PM to
4:30 PM at the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home and full military honors will be rendered by Inverness VFW #4337 Honor Guard. Arrangements are under the care of the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Memorial Gathering
02:30 - 04:30 PM
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-8323
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved