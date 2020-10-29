Robert Phillip "Bob" Sawlski of Inverness, FL passed away at his home on October 26, 2020 at the age of 73. Bob was born to the late Antonio and Delia (Fulmer) Sawlski in Smithtown, NY on November 8, 1946. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army and was a Veteran of the Vietnam War. Bob was a resident of Citrus County for many years before moving away in 1990. He returned to Citrus County 9 years ago after relocating from Mountain Home, AR and was a member of the Inverness VFW #4337. He absolutely loved fishing and spending time on the river. He always said being on the river was his church and where he talked to God. Bob loved the outdoors, enjoyed camping and growing vegetables. He also enjoyed landscaping and growing flowers and shrubs.

Those left to mourn Bob's passing include his daughters: Stephanie Maiorino and her husband Frank of Ocala, FL, Sherry Winston and her husband Joshua of Crawfordville, FL; his loving partner of 12 years, Linda Raddatz of Inverness, FL; and 4 grandchildren: Destiny, Jenna, Aubrie and Dominic. Bob was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Gaiewski in 2012.

A Gathering and Sharing of Remembrance is scheduled for Friday, October 30, 2020 from 2:30 PM to

4:30 PM at the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home and full military honors will be rendered by Inverness VFW #4337 Honor Guard. Arrangements are under the care of the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness.

