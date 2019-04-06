Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert "Dee" Smith. View Sign

Robert "Dee"

With the birth of his third child, Dee established his own family of five (daughters Deanna and Renee, and son Bradley) in Sorrento, Florida where they lived for 35 years. Retiring in 1996, Dee and Anna moved to Crystal River, Florida fulltime. There he continued his passion for fishing and his love of books. During retirement, he and Anna traveled extensively and experienced numerous once in a lifetime adventures while maintaining their Crystal River home. They found joy in visiting their children, seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Dee was known for his calm demeanor and a dry sense of humor that was evidenced by the twinkle in his eye. He was always willing to lend a hand to others. Dee was a self-sufficient man with the knowledge to perform mechanical repairs on his boats and vehicles, and he was an accomplished craftsman and could perform the smallest of home repairs to major home renovations.

Fishing was a passion of his and he passed on his knowledge and time to those around him. This kind, loving, dedicated husband, father and grandfather will be greatly missed by his family, friends and neighbors. We dare say even the humming birds will miss him.

He believed actions speak louder than words. His legacy is, he modeled the values and behaviors he believed in for his children & grandchildren. He was trustworthy, hardworking, honest and committed to his family and those he cared for.

Private burial will be at Pine Forest Cemetery in Mt. Dora, FL on Friday April 19th.

A memorial open house will be held Saturday April 20th, 2019 1:00–3:00 p.m. at the Smith home in Crystal River, FL.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in the name of Robert "Dee" Smith to: Gulf to Lake Church, Sports & Recreation Ministry, 1454 N. Gulf Avenue, Crystal River, FL 34429.

