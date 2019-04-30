Robert Stewart Lyons, 90, of Lecanto, passed away April 24, 2019 at Vitas Hospice in Lecanto. Robert was the eldest child of Lonnie and Ruth (Armistead) Lyons. He was born on May 20, 1928 at Plant City, Florida.

His early education was in local public schools. In 1944 he was accepted to attend the Georgia Military School at Milledgeville, Georgia. Further education was at Florida State University. Robert enlisted in the US Coast Guard in 1945, as an apprentice seaman at Tampa, FL, and then took his oath at Miami, FL. He received his Parachute Rigger 2nd Class rating at Lakehurst, NJ. His last station was at Coconut Grove, FL, in search and rescue. Following his Coast Guard service, Robert was a Dragline Operator for Reynolds & Smith. After moving to Citrus County in 1971, he was the rock quarry Superintendent for Carroll Contracting. He enjoyed fishing, camping and traveling.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 69 years, Patricia (Morgan) Lyons

His children: Robert David Lyons of Homestead, FL, Michael Stewart (June) Lyons of Alexandria, VA, Jonathan Lee Lyons of Ocala and Janet Elaine Lyons of Homosassa; his brother, Lanny (Syliva) Lyons of Dallas TX; 6 grandchildren: Crissy Marie Lyons, Tammy Lynn Lyons, Jonathan Robert Lyons, David Curtis Lyons, Jason Stewart Lyons and Daryl Thomas Wendel; and 8 great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his grandson, Robert William Lyons and his sister, Dorothy Hutto.

Following cremation, Robert will be interred at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary