Robert T. Hollman
Robert T Hollman, age 72, of Homosassa, FL, passed away on May 22, 2020 in Brooksville, FL. Robert was born on June 18, 1947 in Babylon, NY to Merritt and Marguerite (Hulse) Hollman. Robert moved to Citrus County in 2010 from Monticello, NY. He was a retired Carpenter, a U. S. Air Force Veteran and a member of the V.F.W. in Williston, FL.
In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his brother, Brian Hollman. Survived by his wife, Renee I Hollman; three children, Patrick Hollman, Walter and his wife, Krystin Stehle, Jarrett and his wife Candice Stehle; one sister, Maureen; two grandchildren, Todd and Zoe Stehle.
Private Military Honors were given on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at the Brown Funeral Home and Crematory in Lecanto, Fl. Burial will be at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
5430 West Gulf to Lake Hwy
Lecanto, FL 34461
352-795-0111
