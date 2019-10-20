Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
Robert William Nygren


1946 - 2019
Robert William Nygren Obituary
Robert William Nygren, age 73, of Lecanto, FL, passed away October 5, 2019 at his home under the loving care of his family. Robert was born on August 31, 1946 in Hinsdale, IL to Nilo Nester and Ida Irene (Douglas) Nygren. Robert was a retired Pipe Fitter and a U.S. Navy Veteran. He moved to Citrus County two years ago from Hanover Park, IL. He was a volunteer for the Sheriff Depart., and a member of the Tin Can Sailors.
Survived by his wife, Sue A Nygren; two children, Robert W and his wife Cheryl Nygren, Douglas E and his wife Andrea Nygren; one sister, Shirley Szabo; five grandchildren, David Robert Nygren, Robecca Lynn Nygren, Zachary James Nygren, Tezsla Hembry and Marea Amelia Rosales.
Visitation and Funeral Service were held on Thursday, October 10, 2019. Burial was at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. Memorial donations can be made to the American Brain Tumor Association.
Brown Funeral Home and Crematory in charge of arrangements.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019
