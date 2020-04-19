|
Dorsey, Roberta Helen 91, of Homosassa gained her angel wings early Tuesday morning April 14, 2020. Roberta was born in Louisville, KY on January 25, 1929. She married Donald Dorsey on Sept 17, 1949 and they were married for 68 years before Don's passing in 2018.
They had three daughters, Karen, Celeste & Cheryl before moving to St Petersburg, Fl in 1959. Roberta and Don in addition to being marriage partners, were partners in running his successful General Contacting business. They enjoyed traveling much of the world, boating the FL Gulf, Suwannee river and traveling the US in their travel trailer. She loved gardening in her yard, one handed, tending to her plants and flowers.
How to describe the woman who gave us life? She was a dedicated mother and role model passing on values of love, kindness, respect, integrity, loyalty, dedication to family, the importance of education and her Catholic faith. She was the strongest woman we've ever known as evidenced by the way she handled the debilitating stroke she had at the age of 54 that severely limited her speaking and physical ability.
She always kept a positive, optimistic outlook and dealt with life very pragmatically while accepting the support from her care giving husband for over 30+ years. She was and is such an inspiration.
In recent years, she became a resident of Life Care of Citrus in Lecanto, FL and there enjoyed her bingo games, weekly hair appointment and visiting with other residents communicating with a gentle pat or squeeze of the hand. Always trying to assist her caregivers with her care.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughters, Karen Reber, Celeste Brozovich (Wayne), Cheryl Peterson (Sonny), Grandson Ryan Reber (Jas), great grandson Mason and many step grandchildren and great grandchildren. Also sisters and brother Doris Williams, Margie Meadors and Jerry Jansing. Family predeceasing her, sisters Donna Warwick, Ann Marie Rhodes and son-in-law Jim Reber. Rest in peace little mama. We'll love you forever.
Internment to be scheduled for a later date at Bay Pines National Cemetery.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Apr. 19, 2020