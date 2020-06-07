Roberta J. Pult, age 95, resident of Inverness, FL passed away on May 31st, 2020 at Vitas Healthcare in Lecanto, FL.
Cremation arrangements have been scheduled for Roberta under the careful direction of the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.
Cremation arrangements have been scheduled for Roberta under the careful direction of the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jun. 7, 2020.