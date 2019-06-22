Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roberta Long. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Our beloved Mother, Roberta (Robin) Lynn Worden Long passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on May 30th, 2019. She was born in Pontiac Michigan on August 12, 1958 to Raymond Bruce Worden and Patricia Ann Vance.

Survived are her two older brothers and two younger brothers; Bruce Warden, Doug Worden, Mike Worden and Robert (Bobby) Worden. She was preceded in passing by her mother, Patricia Ann Vance and father Raymond Bruce Worden. She is also survived by her son Bryan Dawson McMichael, daughter Chelsea Rae Dawson, daughter-in-law Samantha Lynn McMichael, son-in-law Bryan Lee Dawson, her five wonderful grandchildren (oldest to youngest) Lily McMichael, Emma McMichael, RaeLee Dawson, Beau McMichael and Bryson Dawson as well as her companion Harold (Homer) Pierce.

Robin was an amazing daughter, sister, mother, companion, Oma, and a best friend. She was a special woman who absolutely adored her grandchildren and her children. Always a hard worker that was dedicated to her craft of Cosmetology for 30 years. Along her journey she was also a Cosmetology instructor and helped many people fulfil their dream of becoming a Cosmetologist as well. She loved her Moonrise family, painting rocks with anyone that would paint with her and all of the simple things in life. She loved to be outside in her yard always dedicated to her flowers and her plants. She loved to take her grandchildren to church on Sunday and gather around the table for family dinners. She will be missed dearly and her memory will carry on for years to come.

Please join us in celebrating the Life of Robin at Calvary Chapel of Inverness 960 US-41 on June the 24th at 6 PM. Our beloved Mother, Roberta (Robin) Lynn Worden Long passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on May 30th, 2019. She was born in Pontiac Michigan on August 12, 1958 to Raymond Bruce Worden and Patricia Ann Vance.Survived are her two older brothers and two younger brothers; Bruce Warden, Doug Worden, Mike Worden and Robert (Bobby) Worden. She was preceded in passing by her mother, Patricia Ann Vance and father Raymond Bruce Worden. She is also survived by her son Bryan Dawson McMichael, daughter Chelsea Rae Dawson, daughter-in-law Samantha Lynn McMichael, son-in-law Bryan Lee Dawson, her five wonderful grandchildren (oldest to youngest) Lily McMichael, Emma McMichael, RaeLee Dawson, Beau McMichael and Bryson Dawson as well as her companion Harold (Homer) Pierce.Robin was an amazing daughter, sister, mother, companion, Oma, and a best friend. She was a special woman who absolutely adored her grandchildren and her children. Always a hard worker that was dedicated to her craft of Cosmetology for 30 years. Along her journey she was also a Cosmetology instructor and helped many people fulfil their dream of becoming a Cosmetologist as well. She loved her Moonrise family, painting rocks with anyone that would paint with her and all of the simple things in life. She loved to be outside in her yard always dedicated to her flowers and her plants. She loved to take her grandchildren to church on Sunday and gather around the table for family dinners. She will be missed dearly and her memory will carry on for years to come.Please join us in celebrating the Life of Robin at Calvary Chapel of Inverness 960 US-41 on June the 24th at 6 PM. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on June 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Citrus County Chronicle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close