Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Strickland Funeral Home
1901 South Highway 19
Crystal River, FL 34429
(352) 795-2678
Resources
More Obituaries for Robyn Patz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robyn F. Patz


1971 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robyn F. Patz Obituary
Robyn F. Head Patz, 48 of Crystal River passed away Sunday March 29, 2020 at her home. She was born June 5, 1971 in Brooksville, FL and was a life-long resident of Crystal River. Robyn was a graduate of the Crystal River Christian Academy and was the assistant director of the Royal Dalton House.
She is survived by her husband William "Butch" Patz, mother Wynette Crews, father James H. Head (Diane), brothers Jerry, Wayne and Buddy, sisters Pamela, Kay, Pattie and Melissa, her nephew Curtis Buta and many dear friends.
Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with private arrangements.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Strickland Funeral Home
Download Now