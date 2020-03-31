|
Robyn F. Head Patz, 48 of Crystal River passed away Sunday March 29, 2020 at her home. She was born June 5, 1971 in Brooksville, FL and was a life-long resident of Crystal River. Robyn was a graduate of the Crystal River Christian Academy and was the assistant director of the Royal Dalton House.
She is survived by her husband William "Butch" Patz, mother Wynette Crews, father James H. Head (Diane), brothers Jerry, Wayne and Buddy, sisters Pamela, Kay, Pattie and Melissa, her nephew Curtis Buta and many dear friends.
Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with private arrangements.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 31, 2020