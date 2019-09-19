Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rocky Rich Jr.. View Sign Service Information Brown Funeral Home 5430 West Gulf to Lake Crystal River , FL 34423 (352)-795-0111 Visitation 12:30 PM - 2:30 PM Brown Funeral Home 5430 West Gulf to Lake Crystal River , FL 34423 Funeral service 2:30 PM Brown Funeral Home 5430 West Gulf to Lake Crystal River , FL 34423 Send Flowers Obituary

On Tuesday September 17, 2019, Rocky Eugene Rich, Jr., loving husband and father of two children, passed away at the age of 47.

Rocky was born on September 28, 1971 in Jacksonville, FL to Rockie Eugene Rich, Sr and Brenda (Morton) Rich. He served in the US Air Force. He loved his job as a substitute teacher at Rock Crusher Elementary School where he was beloved by the students and staff. On June 29, 2007, he married Brandy Michelle Wilson. They have two sons, Rocky III and Brady. They moved their family from Jacksonville in 2010 to Citrus County where they currently reside.

Rocky's family was his world. He was an incredible father who made breakfast for his boys every day and tucked them in every night. He ensured his family knew that they were loved with endless hugs and affection. He was a devoted husband who cherished and adored his wife. Rocky had a passion for fast cars, from his Mercedes AMG to his Civic Type R. He also loved to collect watches. He was known for his quick wit, his crooked smile, and his enormous love for his family.

Rocky is survived by his wife Brandy, his two boys, Rocky (11) and Brady (10), his parents Brenda and Rockie, his sister Jackie and a wealth of loved ones and friends. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 12:30PM-2:30PM with a funeral service beginning at 2:30PM at Brown Funeral Home & Crematory located at 5430 W. Gulf to lake Hwy, Lecanto, FL 34461. Burial will follow at Fero Memorial Gardens Cemetery located at 5955 North Lecanto Highway, Beverly Hills, FL 34465 with full military honors. Flowers or donations to Rocky's family may be sent to Brown Funeral Home.

