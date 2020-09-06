Rodney Oliver Carlson, 83, of Hernando Florida, passed away at home, surrounded by his loving family on August 26, 2020 and under the care of Hospice.

He was born on January 3rd, 1937, in Chicago Illinois to Roy and Helen Carlson. Rod was preceded in death by his loving wife of 51 years, Tanya Carlson (passed in 2008, 70 years old); son Troy Carlson (passed in 1982, 15 years old) and daughter Suzanne Chesmore (passed in 2015, 51 years old).

Survivors include his daughter Debbie Carlson-Nelson (husband Gary); brother Jim Carlson (wife Donna); son-in-law Chris Chesmore; grandchildren Heather Palma (fiancé Chris), Nathan Chesmore, Ben Wilson (wife Tori), Beverly Drury, Mikey Rast, and Melissa Shoup; along with 19 great-grandchildren.

After graduating from Northeast High School (St, Petersburg Florida) in 1955, Rod proudly served in the United States Air Force and retired as a Master Sergeant in 1981. During that time, the Carlson family traveled to and from Virginia, Bermuda, Louisiana, Georgia, Naples Italy, and Spangdahlem Germany; finally retiring at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa Florida. After retiring, Rod and family settled in Hernando Florida where he worked for the Florida Department of Motor Vehicles for 15 years, retiring a second time in 1999. Rod spent his second retirement traveling to many states in his motor home, with his wife Tanya, as Sassy Sams Camping Club president. He also founded in 1982 and spent 14 years leading the Citrus County Chapter of Compassionate Friends and The Bereaved Parents of the USA. Some of Rod's favorite activities included traveling to different states to visit friends, bowling, and square dancing. Rod took great pride in being a husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was happiest when his home was filled with family!

A memorial service will be held at Rock Crusher Road Church of God on September 18, 2020 at 3pm.

(419 N Rock Crusher Road, Crystal River, Florida 34429)

Reception to follow at the family's home.

