Roger Albert Shriver, 86, a resident of Lecanto, FL passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019 in Lecanto. He was born on December 7, 1932 in Washington D.C., son of Albert and Marie Shriver.
Mr. Shriver served in the US Army Infantry from 1953–1956. In 1960 he joined the Military Traffic Management Agency where he served in various capacities with the Directorates of Plans and Operations, Freight Traffic, Inland Traffic and International Traffic. In 1971 Roger joined Headquarters, Department of the Army in the Pentagon where he served as an Army Staff Transportation Officer until his retirement in 1988.
He moved to Lecanto, FL from Springfield, VA in 1991, with his wife of 60 years, Catherine. He was a member of St. Scholastica Catholic Church, the American Legion Post 155 and a past member of the Irish American Club.
Survivors include his wife, Catherine; sister-in-law, Celene Brooke Boulet; nephews, Scott Brooke and his wife Carol and Danny Brooke and his wife Tanya; great nephews, Danny and Jordan, all of Maine.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019 at St. Scholastica Catholic Church, in Lecanto. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Pope John Paul II Catholic School, 4341 W. Homosassa Trail, Lecanto, FL 34461.
Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation, Inverness, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 13, 2019