The Service of Remembrance for Mr. Roger Kessinger , age 81, of Homosassa, Florida, will be held 10:00 AM, Thursday, September 10, 2020 at St. Benedict Catholic Church, Crystal River, FL. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM, Wednesday at the Homosassa Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes.

Online condolences may be sent to the family

Roger was born March 8, 1939 in Elizabeth, NJ, son of Arthur and Catherine (DeBoer) Kessinger. He passed away after a long illness on September 5, 2020 in Inverness, FL. Roger worked as a Manager for Pathmark Supermarkets in New Jersey for 43 years and moved to Homosassa, Florida from Toms River, NJ twenty years ago.

He enjoyed playing golf, fishing and most of all spending time with family and friends. Mr. Kessinger was a member of St. Benedict Catholic Church, Crystal River, FL, a member and treasurer of the Citrus County Sheriffs Office Crime Watch for 15+ years, and a member of the Elks Lodge #2693 in Homosassa.

Mr. Kessinger was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Arthur Kessinger and sister, Catherine Costello. He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 59 years, Rosemary Kessinger of Homosassa, FL, son, Kevin (Rosemarie) Kessinger of Barnegat, NJ, daughter, Karen Kessinger of Homosassa, FL, brother, William Kessinger of Scotch Plains, NJ, 3 Grandchildren, Tonya Leigh (Christopher) Whitehair of Clermont, FL, Kyle William Kessinger, Miranda Rose Kessinger of Barnegat, NJ, 2 Great Grandchildren, Gabriel Henry Whitehair, Carolyn Rosemarie Whitehair.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory.



