Roger Perry Clark of Floral City, FL passed away at his home in the loving care of his family on July 7, 2020 at the age of 70. Roger was born in Elwood, IN on December 20, 1949 to the late Fawnie Gene and Alice Marie (Carr) Clark.
On April 10, 1982 he married his wife Terri (Keesling) with whom he shared 38 years of loving marriage. Roger was a Christian by faith and baptized in April of 1965. He graduated from Hamilton Heights High School in 1968 then went on to attend Lincoln Technical Institute. He served as a member of the Army National Guard from September 1973 to June 1976.
Roger was a faithful member of The Floral City Lions Club for 35 years. Roger was part owner of Clark & Son Trucking Company in Omega, IN for over 16 years and went on to work for McMann Foods in Noblesville, IN for 3 years.
After relocating to Florida, Roger owned and operated Clarks Auto Paint and Body Shop in Inverness from 1985 to 1997. He eventually retired from the State of Florida as an electrician after 15 years of service, Roger then worked at Save Buck RV for 6 years. In his spare time he enjoyed NASCAR, boating, riding his tractor and collecting. Roger also had a great love for his dear family.
In addition to his wife Terri, those left to mourn Roger's passing include his sons: Craig Clark and his wife Stephanie of Mount Pleasant, SC, Chad Clark and his wife Stacey of Jonesboro, IN, Carl Clark of Floral City, FL; daughter, Channon Robb and her husband Jason of Owensville, IN; sisters: Shirley Watts of Omega, IN, Judy Temme and her husband Mike of North Ft. Myers, FL; brother, John Clark and his wife Theresa of Frankton, IN;
6 grandsons, 2 step-grandsons, 1 granddaughter,
6 step-granddaughters; several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents: Roger was preceded in death by his brother, Stephen Ray Clark.
A Funeral Service of Remembrance is scheduled for Monday, July 13, 2020 at 11:00 AM from the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home and will be conducted by Reverend David Shepard. Friends are invited to join the family in visitation beginning at 10:00 AM until the hour of service.
Following the chapel service, Roger will be laid to rest at Hills of Rest Cemetery in Floral City, FL. In lieu of flowers, Rogers family requests memorial donations be made in his memory to the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Arrangements are under the care of the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL. A Celebration of Life will be held immediately following the service at the Lake Lot in Floral City.