Roger Thornton Lovely, of Floral City, FL passed away at his home while under the care of his loving family and HPH Hospice. He was 84 years old. Roger was born in Somerville, MA to the late Albert and Ruth Frances (Whitcher) Lovely on August 7, 1935. For 20 years, Roger proudly served his country as a member of the United States Air Force and had attained the rank of Master Sergeant at the time of his retirement. On August 3, 1958 he married Barbara (Nenney) with whom he shared 61 years of loving marriage. Roger and Barbara made Floral City their home in 1999 after relocating from Brooksville, FL. He was a member of Floral City #7122 and the American Legion. Roger was also a motorcycle enthusiast and a member of the American Motorcycle Association. He once made the trip from Tampa, FL to Sturgis, SD on his BMW motorcycle for the 50th anniversary of the annual bike rally. Roger also loved to play golf any chance he could. However, his favorite activity was traveling in his RV to Colorado to spend the summers with his grandchildren.
In addition to his loving wife Barbara, those left to mourn Roger's passing include his sons: Roger (Carol) Lovely of Brooksville, FL, Robert Lovely of Brooksville, FL, Richard (Debbie) Lovely of Thornton, CO, Randell Lovely of Plantation, FL; sister, Judith Chenowith and her husband Robert of Bushnell, FL; grandchildren: Richard Michael Lovely II, Hannah Lovely, Sarah Lovely; nephew, Chad; and niece, Kimberly. Roger was preceded in death by one son, Russell Lovely on March 17, 1998.
A Funeral Service of Remembrance is scheduled for Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 10:00 AM from the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home in Inverness, FL with Reverend Greg Kell of Cornerstone Baptist Church officiating. Friends are invited to join Roger's family in visitation beginning at 9:00 AM until service time. Following the service, a procession will depart from the funeral home to the Spring Lake United Methodist Church Cemetery in Brooksville, FL where graveside military honors will be rendered by Floral City #7122 Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations in Roger's memory to HPH Hospice, 2939 W. Gulf to Lake Hwy., Lecanto, FL 34461 Arrangements are under the direction of the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Oct. 26, 2019