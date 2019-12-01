Roger W Jerome, 71, of Beverly Hills, FL passed away peacefully at his home on November 19, 2019 with his family by his side. Roger was born on August 30, 1948 to William E. Jerome Sr. and Elizabeth Jerome (Fiore) in Detroit, MI.
He was a United States Marine who served honorably overseas during the Vietnam War and was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Medal for heroism. Before his retirement to Florida, Roger worked as a self-employed flooring specialist for many years. Roger was a patient, kind, and considerate man who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, watching movies, and having good conversation. He also enjoyed working with plants and spending time in his yard landscaping. Roger was predeceased by his 2 brothers, William E Jerome Jr. and John E Jerome.
He is survived by his loving wife of 3 years, Anna M Jerome; 7 stepchildren, Mike Green (Adriana) of Plantation, FL, Frankie Green (Liz) of Plantation, FL, Anthony Green (Susan) of Terre Haute, IN, Angela Wagle (Jim) of Beverly Hills, FL, Tina Spencer of Charlotte, NC, Taiya and John; 2 brothers, Gene E Jerome Sr. (Selina) of Wethersfield, CT and Thomas A Jerome (Fran) of Wethersfield, CT; 1 sister, Sherrie L Krockomberger (Andrew) of Glastonbury, CT; 2 sisters-in-law, Linda Jerome of Glastonbury, CT and Diane Jerome of East Hartford, CT, 15 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Vitas Healthcare in Lecanto, FL. A church service is on December 4th 10:00am First Baptist Church of Beverly Hills with Pastor Marple Lewis lll officiating. Church address is 4950 N Lecanto Hwy Beverly Hills, Florida 34465 And the military service is on December 4th at 2:00 on @ Bushnell National Cemetery 6502 S.W. 102nd Ave. Bushnell, Florida 33513 Arrangements by McGan Cremation Service LLC, Inverness, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Dec. 1, 2019