Roland Charles Rieck Jr., 81, of Homosassa, Florida passed away on April 11, 2020 at Superior Residences of Lecanto after a long battle with dementia. He was born May 29, 1938, the oldest of Roland C Rieck, Sr. and Doris H. (Bywater) Rieck's six children.
He married Carol A. (Budd) Rieck on March 25, 1962. He has finally rejoined with Carol, his soul mate and their twin baby boys, Edward Michael & Thomas Patrick who predeceased them. They are survived by their son Roland T. Rieck, daughter-in-law Nikki Rieck and grandson, Justin. Roland served honorably in the United States Army during the Vietnam conflict, then went on to continue his career at the New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs. Upon his retirement in 1994, Roland and Carol moved to Homosassa to enjoy the nature coast. Before dementia took its hold, Roland was an avid fisherman and outdoorsman. He enjoyed boating, tinkering in the garage and working in his yard. He was active member in both the West Citrus Elks Lodge #2693 and The American Irish Club. Roland's Family would like to give special thanks to the exceptional staff at Superior Residences of Lecanto for treating Roland with the utmost care, respect and dignity during his four years at the facility. Also, to Vitas Hospice for their treatment and care of Roland during this difficult time. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a celebration of life will be held at a later date at Wilder Funeral Home. The future Celebration of Life will be announced at www.wilderfuneral.com
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Apr. 14, 2020