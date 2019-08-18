|
The Service of Remembrance for Mr. Roland Willie Monfette, 84, of Beverly Hills, FL who died on Sunday, August 10, 2019 in Beverly Hills will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 2:00 p. m. at the Beverly Hills Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Military honors will be accorded at the conclusion of the service.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Mr. Monfette was born on December 1, 1934 in Holyoke, MA and was the son of the late Ernest and Develena (Couture) Monfette.
He was a retired machinist and was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.
An avid singer, he was known for singing in local churches and nursing homes. He enjoyed family get togethers where he was known to bring out his karaoke machine. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed bowling. He was a passionate pinochle and cribbage player. In addition to his parents, Mr. Monfette was also preceded in death by brothers Roger, Robert and Philip Monfette as well a brother who died in infancy.
He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Jeanne Monfette; 5 sons, Michael (Cheryl) Monfette, Roland W. Monfette, Jr., Steven Monfette, David Nicholoplus and Alan Nicholoplus;
2 daughters Sharon (Jeff) Dwinell and Marianne (Hatim) Aduselmi along with a sister Annette Monfette. Mr. Monfette is also survived by 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations in his memory to Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 or online at www.parkinson.org. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.hooper\funeralhome.com. The family wishes to acknowledge and extent their thanks to the Veterans Administration Health Care facilities in both Lecanto and Gainesville, FL for the wonderful care they gave to Mr. Monfette.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 18, 2019