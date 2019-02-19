Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilder Funeral Home
4890 South Suncoast Blvd
Homosassa, FL 34446
(352) 628-3344
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Thomas Apostle Church
Hwy 19
View Map
Funeral service
Following Services
St. Thomas Apostle Church
Hwy 19
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Romona Miedaner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Romona C. (Sroda) Miedaner


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Romona C. (Sroda) Miedaner Obituary
Romona C. Miedaner (Sroda) passed away on February 17, 2019 at Vitas Hospice House. She was born on January 4, 1928 in Amherst Junction, Wisconsin. She was unable to fight the pneumonia that ravaged her body. Thankfully, her suffering lasted only a short time.
She married Jack Miedaner on October 7th, 1950. She was a devoted wife to Jack for 68 years before his death. Together they raised three sons Jim (Mary) of Madison, WI, Doug (Jenny) of Knoxville, TN and Randy (Tamara) of Cleveland, TN. She is further survived by her grandchildren, Sara, Christopher, Garrett, Michael and Katie Beth. As well as, two great grandchildren, Decklan and Rylan.
Mona devoted her life to caring for her husband and family. She was an avid golfer and tennis player, a fierce competitor winning honors in both sports. She engaged in many volunteer activities throughout her life, most recently with the West Citrus Lady Elks. Family will receive friends at St. Thomas Apostle Church, Hwy 19 on Friday, February 22 from 9:30 am to 10 am, immediately followed by the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida. Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa, Florida www.
wilderfuneral.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wilder Funeral Home
Download Now