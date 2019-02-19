Romona C. Miedaner (Sroda) passed away on February 17, 2019 at Vitas Hospice House. She was born on January 4, 1928 in Amherst Junction, Wisconsin. She was unable to fight the pneumonia that ravaged her body. Thankfully, her suffering lasted only a short time.

She married Jack Miedaner on October 7th, 1950. She was a devoted wife to Jack for 68 years before his death. Together they raised three sons Jim (Mary) of Madison, WI, Doug (Jenny) of Knoxville, TN and Randy (Tamara) of Cleveland, TN. She is further survived by her grandchildren, Sara, Christopher, Garrett, Michael and Katie Beth. As well as, two great grandchildren, Decklan and Rylan.

Mona devoted her life to caring for her husband and family. She was an avid golfer and tennis player, a fierce competitor winning honors in both sports. She engaged in many volunteer activities throughout her life, most recently with the West Citrus Lady Elks. Family will receive friends at St. Thomas Apostle Church, Hwy 19 on Friday, February 22 from 9:30 am to 10 am, immediately followed by the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida. Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa, Florida www.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Feb. 19, 2019