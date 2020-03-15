|
Ronald A Byram passed away peacefully on March 8, 2020 at the Legacy House in Ocala FL with his wife and children by his side.
He was born in New Sweden, Maine on December 13, 1937 to the late Leonard T. and Lena La Francois Byram.
Spending his early years in Caribou, Maine, he moved to Wolcott. Connecticut. where he met the girl across the street. Carolyn Fabas. They were married there on July 27,1957.
He was employed by the Raymond Baking Company for 36 years until its closure.
Ron enjoyed his yearly golf trips to Florida with his good friends Lou and his pal Vinnie.
As a member of the Farmingbury Hills Country Club he was the First Flight Senior Club Champion in 1992.
Besides golf he was also good at doing puzzles and playing cards and games with his family and friends, and their FREE trips to Biloxi. His dream came true when they retired to Florida in 2000. He was a member of the Senior Points Quota League. He especially looked forward to our daily breakfasts and Tuesday night EXCELLENT dinners at Jimmy T's Deli.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Beverly Gizzie, His son Gregg, his granddaughter Cynthia Byram Deteo, and three brothers; Arthur, Clarence and Norman.
Besides his wife Carolyn he is survived by his sons, Gary (Michelle), Glenn (Carmen), and Gerald. His daughters Barbara (Kevin), Squires, Brenda (Michael) Rinaldi, and Beth (Frank) Healey. He also leaves his son-In-Law Michael Gizzie, and daughter-in-law Mary Jo Byram, twelve grandchildren, five step grandchildren, and three great grandchildren; his brothers Gerald of Zephryhills, and Reno and sister Doris of Maine, also several nieces and nephews.
As per his wishes a service will be held in Connecticut. at a later date.
Our family would like to thank all the staff at the Legacy house for their excellent care of daddy and compassion shown to us at this difficult time they are truly angels. Arrangements and cremation under the direction of the Inverness Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 15, 2020