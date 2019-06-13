Ronald Bobby Harrod

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Bobby Harrod.
Service Information
Purcell Funeral Home
114 West Noble Avenue
Bushnell, FL
33513
(352)-793-4531
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
5:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Purcell Funeral Home
114 West Noble Avenue
Bushnell, FL 33513
View Map
Service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Purcell Funeral Home
114 West Noble Avenue
Bushnell, FL 33513
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Ronald Bobby Harrod, 73, of Floral City, FL, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019.
Ron is survived by his wife, Beth Harrod of Floral City, FL; sons: Ronald Lee Harrod of Bushnell, FL, Roger Leon Harrod (Ronda) of Bushnell, FL, Michael Harrod of Bushnell, FL, Kevin Harrod (Rita) of Inverness, FL; daughter: Cathy Harrod Knecht (Ricky) of Inverness, FL; 9 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; brother: Donald Lee Harrod (Shirley) of Bushnell, FL and sister: Mable Stokes of Alabama.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in his memory to: Moffitt Cancer Center, 12902 Magnolia Dr., Tampa, FL 33612.
A time of visitation will be held on Thursday,
June 13, 2019 from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. at Purcell Chapel. A service will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in Purcell Chapel with Pastor Don Grant officiating. Interment will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Purcell Funeral Home, Bushnell, Florida.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on June 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.