|
|
Ronald G. Conlee, 76, of Lecanto, FL died February 17, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on July 18, 1943 in Saratoga Springs, NY, the son of the late Arthur and Marion Conlee.
Ronald retired from the Carpet Outlet business after 30 years. He loved his children, loved dancing and most of all, he loved the horses.
Ronald was preceded in death by his brother Ralph Conlee and is survived by his daughters Annette (Chad) Damron, Paula (Brian) Lee and son Christopher (Chelsea) Conlee; twin brother and sister Wayne Conlee and Wilma Bennefield Jones; grandchildren Brandon Lee, Megan Lee and Colby Damron as well as many nieces and nephews.
Private arrangements are under the direction of Brown Funeral Home & Crematory in Lecanto, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Feb. 21, 2020