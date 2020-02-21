Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown Funeral Home
5430 West Gulf to Lake Hwy
Lecanto, FL 34461
352-795-0111

Ronald G. Conlee


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald G. Conlee Obituary
Ronald G. Conlee, 76, of Lecanto, FL died February 17, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on July 18, 1943 in Saratoga Springs, NY, the son of the late Arthur and Marion Conlee.
Ronald retired from the Carpet Outlet business after 30 years. He loved his children, loved dancing and most of all, he loved the horses.
Ronald was preceded in death by his brother Ralph Conlee and is survived by his daughters Annette (Chad) Damron, Paula (Brian) Lee and son Christopher (Chelsea) Conlee; twin brother and sister Wayne Conlee and Wilma Bennefield Jones; grandchildren Brandon Lee, Megan Lee and Colby Damron as well as many nieces and nephews.
Private arrangements are under the direction of Brown Funeral Home & Crematory in Lecanto, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries