Ronald James Graebe, age 71, of Dunnellon, passed away at his home on May 4, 2019. He served his country honorably as a member of the United States Navy. A Funeral Service of Remembrance is scheduled for Friday, May 17, 2019 at 12:00 PM from the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home in Inverness. Following the chapel service, burial will take place at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell at 2:00 PM where full military honors will be rendered by Floral City VFW #7122 Honor Guard. Arrangements are under the direction of the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 14, 2019