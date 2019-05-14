Ronald Graebe

Service Information
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL
34450
(352)-726-8323
Obituary
Send Flowers

Ronald James Graebe, age 71, of Dunnellon, passed away at his home on May 4, 2019. He served his country honorably as a member of the United States Navy. A Funeral Service of Remembrance is scheduled for Friday, May 17, 2019 at 12:00 PM from the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home in Inverness. Following the chapel service, burial will take place at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell at 2:00 PM where full military honors will be rendered by Floral City VFW #7122 Honor Guard. Arrangements are under the direction of the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 14, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.