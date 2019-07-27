|
Ronald "Ron" H. Velthuysen, 68 of Sugarmill Woods Homosassa, FL passed away Monday July 22, 2019 surrounded by his family at home.
Ron moved here in 2004 following his retirement as Sr. Lieutenant with the Detroit Fire Department in which he served for 30 years.
Ron was born in Detroit, MI to Lillian Marie (Kline) and Henry Velthuysen. He grew up in Detroit and graduated from Denby High School.
Ron followed in his father's footsteps and became a Fireman.
Ron loved playing golf, pool and all kinds of table games. He was a real gentleman and whoever knew Ron loved him. He was an amazing man with a heart of gold.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife Natalie Drake Velthuysen, a sister Beverly Rouch (Larry), a brother Raymond Velthuysen (Karen) and many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are with Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory of Crystal River.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on July 27, 2019