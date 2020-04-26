|
Ronald James Peddle of Beverly Hills passed away at Bayonet Point Medical Center on April 20, 2020 at the age of 82. Ronald was born in Brooklyn, NY on July 21, 1937 to the late Ronald S. and Marie (McGrath) Peddle. He relocated from Queens, NY to the St. Pete Beach area where he worked as a plumber by trade for over 20 years. Upon retirement, he moved to Citrus County where he lived out the remainder of his life. In his spare time he enjoyed studying history and watching history documentaries. Ronald also liked watching Jeopardy on television and testing his trivia skills. He was extremely patriotic and had a deep love for our country and an enormous respect for our military veterans. He was a member and an officer of Beverly Hills American Legion #237. Ronald was so proud of his son who retired from the Army after serving for 21 years.
Those left to mourn Ronald's passing include his son, Ronald F. Peddle of Citrus Springs, FL; granddaughters: Maryann Peddle, Crystal Sheedy, Jennifer Peddle; six great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; sisters: Joan Bufe of Polk City, FL, Bette Morris of Henrico, VA; his former wife and loving partner of many years, Sally Peddle of Beverly Hills, FL; stepsons: Michael Lyden of Jacksonville, FL, Mitchell Lyden of Warrens, WI, Jeffrey Lyden of Tomah, WI. He also leaves behind Precious, his miniature Rottweiler Pinscher mix. Ronald was preceded in death by his dog Rocky, his beloved Golden Retriever mix. Cremation care provided by the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Apr. 26, 2020