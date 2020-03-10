Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald J. Perry. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Ronald was born September 06, 1950 in Ocala, FL and was raised in Pedro, FL. He graduated from Lake Weir High School and served in the U.S. Navy. He worked as an electrician for many years and lastly worked with his wife in their family insurance agency.

He leaves behind his wife of 51 years, Sydnia Spann Perry, Palm Coast, FL, His daughter, Rhonda Black and her husband, Scott Black, Inverness, FL, three grandchildren, Timothy, Blake, and Kierra, his mother, Opal Perry Fennell, Summerfield, FL, sister, Margaret Schneider and brother, David Perry, both of Summerfield, FL, and sister, Melinda Perry of Gainesville, FL. Four nieces, Melissa McNeilly, Amy Davis, Amanda Carl, and Megan Schneider, and many extended family. He was preceded in death by his father, Joe R. Perry, Summerfield, FL.

Some of the best times of his life were spent fishing, golfing, taking road trips, enjoying the beach, and many special times with his family. For the last seven years he enjoyed the comfort of his dog, Truffy.

Sincere appreciation to the staff at Advent Health Flagler Hospital and to the staff at Shands Hospital.

Because of his wishes, there will be no public memorial or funeral services.

Your memory will be cherished forever in our hearts.

Ronald J. Perry, 69, of Palm Coast, FL., formerly of Inverness, FL, went to be with our Lord on Thursday, March 05, 2020, at Shands Hospital, Gainesville, FL after a long illness.

