Ronald Jensen Lundberg (July 28, 1934 – January 14, 2020)
Our loving Husband, Father and Papa went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. He lived his life by the principles learned in becoming an Eagle Scout which are - be "Trustworthy, Loyal, Helpful, Friendly, Courteous, Kind, Obedient, Cheerful, Thrifty, Brave, Clean and Reverent." He married his bride Mary Eller Lundberg in 1955 who he cherished and loved his entire life. He graduated from the University of Connecticut with a Bachelors degree, was Captain of the drill team and Cadet Colonel of the ROTC. He served in the U.S. Army as First Lieutenant at Redstone Arsenal Guided Missile School in Huntsville, Alabama. He worked at the Travelers Insurance Company as a Programmer/Analyst and then at IBM for
22 years, first as a Systems Engineer and then a Sales Representative. He took an early retirement package from IBM and then worked for Digital Equipment Corporation in sales also receiving an early retirement package prior to forming a software reseller company. His work ethic mantra was "honesty, integrity and credibility - be prepared".
In 2001 he moved with his bride Mary to Beverly Hills, Florida. He became very active in the community. He wanted to add "value" to anything he got involved with. He took great joy in being a role model, shaping and forming hearts and minds, positively influencing where he was called and moved by God to serve. He only volunteered where his contribution could make a difference. He often shared that "failure is not an option". Because he knew his life was so blessed, he devoted his retirement years serving in the community.
At 74, he went on two mission trips to Honduras and Panama, helping to build churches and schools, sponsored by Meadowbrook Church where he was an active member. He participated in Veterans in the Classroom where he encouraged students to live life with commitment and your WORD is your bond!
He served as a member of the County Planning and Development Commission, the Inverness Rotary Club, and currently the King's Bay Rotary Club where he established the King's Bay Rotary Foundation - Haiti to raise funds for fresh water wells in Haiti. The motto for Rotary is "Service Above Self". He also was a member of many boards, MOAA (Military Officers Association of America) as a Legislation Officer, United Way, Chamber of Commerce, Dementia Education, NAMI (National Alliance for Mental Illness), Lighthouse and a Veterans Foundation Director.
He was a Godly man who lived by Godly principles and his wife Mary and six children Ronda & Dan Lanzi, Sharon Lundberg, Carl & Margie Lundberg, Eric (deceased) & Judy Lundberg, Greta & Michael Pacilio and Heather & Karsten Kibbe, nine grandchildren and a great grandson adored being with him.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, January 25th at Grand Living, 850 W. Norvell Bryant Highway in Hernando, FL. Additional parking available at CVS, 700 W. Norvell Bryant Highway with golf cart transportation to Grand Living. Please come and share your relationship and experiences with his family starting at 1:00 with a worship service at 4:00.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor can be sent to Citrus County Veterans Foundations Inc., P.O. Box 678, Lecanto, FL 34460, www.citrusvf.org. Cremation with Care by Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jan. 22, 2020