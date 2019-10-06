|
|
Ronald Richard Walker, 77, of Hernando, FL passed away October 4, 2019 under the loving care of his family and Vitas Hospice. He was born on September 21, 1942 in Baxter, West Virginia to Carl and Eleanor Walker.
He served his county in the US Airforce and moved to the area in 2005. Ronald loved to garden loved nature.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings Charles Walker, Carl Leo Walker, Lester Walker, William Walker and Phyllis Glover.
He is survived by his loving wife Barbara Walker; children Karen (James) Napodano, Melissa (Mike) Napodano, Renee (Rosco) Beach and Ronald Walker Jr.; siblings Harmon Walker, Delbert walker, Frank Walker, Vivian Lopuch, Sheila Blatt and Darleen Blankenship; 11 grandchildren and
3 great-grandchildren.
Family will receive friends for visitation from 2-4PM & 6-8PM, Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Brown Funeral Home & Crematory in Lecanto, FL with a Rosary being said at 7PM.
Mass of the Resurrection will be held at 10AM, Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Beverly Hills, FL.
Burial will follow at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL with full military honors.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Oct. 6, 2019