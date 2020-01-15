Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald "Ron" Witham. View Sign Service Information First United Methodist Church 8831 W. Bradshaw St Homosassa, FL 34448 Celebration of Life 10:00 AM First United Methodist Church 8831 Bradshaw Street Homosassa , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ronald (Ron) Witham of Homosassa, FL, and Milo, ME.

Ron was born May 4, 1946, in Waterville, ME to Arthur and Inez (Towle) Witham. The Lord called Ron home on May 25, 2019 while he was summering in Maine. He became a "Snowbird" in 2005, but his heart remained in Maine.

Having been raised on a farm, Ron was a true Jack of All Trades. He worked as a machinist for most of his adult life, but he had also worked building houses, as a wood cutter, laying tile, and as a general handyman.

He loved learning new things and was a big fan of YouTube. He even learned to knit to help pass the time in dialysis.

Second to family, he loved volunteering. At one point he was volunteering at least 40 hours a week at the First United Methodist Church of Homosassa, where he was a member. He did everything there from patching the roof to constructing crosses for the sanctuary windows.

In his later years, one of his favorite activities was cooking for a crowd. While in Florida, he did everything from organizing, preparing, and serving up to 200 people for the holidays. He also loved supervising when the Sanctuary/Grace House Mission of Homosassa hosted their yearly fund-raising dinner, serving over 300 meals.

In Maine, he organized and helped cook Sunday breakfast for the United Baptist Church of Milo, as well as somehow always being in the kitchen for any occasion that involved food. In his "spare" time, he was one of the main organizers/cooks when any event called for it at our local Kiwanis Club.

When he was younger, Ron loved all things involving the outdoors, from canoeing to ice fishing. He was an avid canoeist, winning trophies for his racing efforts. He also dearly loved to canoe the Allagash Wilderness Waterways in Maine. This is a 100-mile stretch of total wilderness near the Canadian border.

Ron was an all-around, unassuming, nice man. He would help anyone in any kind of need, even up to the point of taking people in at times. He never met a child, a senior citizen, an infirm, or developmentally disabled person he wasn't automatically drawn to. One of his greatest joys was to play Santa to a group of Key Center clients, through the Kiwanis in Florida. He also loved dressing up in a costume on the holidays for his fellow dialysis patients. Ron was always happiest whenever he could coax a smile or laugh from anyone.

Survivors include his wife, Marie (Waning) Witham; 3 daughters, Michelle Tuttle (Dan), Detroit, ME; Robin Winslow (Don), Corinna, ME; Lisa Anastasi (John), Andover, MA; a stepdaughter, Shannon Pinkham (Ed), Waterboro, ME; a stepson, James Hawkins, Waterville, ME. He also leaves 13 grandchildren and step grandchildren, and a great grandchild. In addition, he is survived by brothers, Larry Witham (Cathy), Plymouth, ME; Barry Witham (Carla), Stetson, ME; Andrew (Andy) Witham (Deanna), Carmel, ME; and a sister, Vickey Witham (Chris Hamor), Winterport, ME.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 8831 Bradshaw Street, Homosassa, FL, with Pastors Mike Oliver and Kip Younger officiating. A reception will immediately follow in the Fellowship Hall. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jan. 15, 2020

