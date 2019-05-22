Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronnie Davis. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Crews Lake Wilderness Park 16739 Crews Lake Dr Springhill , FL View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Ronnie Kyle Davis, age 29, was called home to be with the Lord on April 30, 2019. He was born in Tampa at Tampa General Hospital and was the youngest of 5 children.

From his birth on March 28, 1990 until his death, he nourished his friends and family with love, laughter and faith. He was a hard worker who loved to fish, hunt, and spend time with his family. Ronnie was loved by so many.

Ronnie is survived by his parents, Katherine and DeWayne Davis of Chassahowitzka; two sisters, Melissa Davis of Chassahowitzka and Angela Davis of Plant City; two brothers, Mason Davis and DeWayne Davis Jr. of Plant City, as well as two sons that meant the world to him, Ryan and Devon Davis. He is also survived by his girlfriend, Tonya Penfield, as well as his grandparents, aunts, uncles, many nieces, a nephew, many cousins and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held on June 1st from 11 am - 6 pm at Crews Lake Wilderness Park. 16739 Crews Lake Dr. Springhill, FL 34610. Pavilion #2.

