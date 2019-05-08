Ronnie O. Bonnett, 76, Floral City, FL passed away May 5, 2019 at Citrus Memorial Hospital in Inverness, FL. Ronnie served our country in the U.S. Navy. A Celebration of Life Service is scheduled for Wednesday, May 8, 3:00 P.M. with Br. Todd Brown officiating at the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness. The family will be receiving at the funeral home one hour prior to service. Ronnie's urn will be laid to rest at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL at a later date.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 8, 2019