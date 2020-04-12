Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose Marie Brown. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Rose Marie Damron Brown, 90 years old, passed away peacefully at her home in Hernando, FL on Thursday April 9th, 2020. Rose was born in Vergie, KY on July 8,1929. Rose worked as a nurse at the Golden Rule Hospital in Paintsville, KY before meeting her husband Jay E Brown that she got to share 51 years of marriage with before his death in May 1998.

During her life Rose was a Cub Scout leader, president of the Mullins school band boosters and PTA, she was also a Sunday school teacher for junior girls for several years. She also worked for Bell South as a switch board operator. Just to list a few of the many roles she has filled.

She loved to bowl and was part of a local bowling league in Pikevillke, KY. She also had a love of growing flowers, especially roses.

Later in life her children grew up and grandchildren came which led Rose and Jay to move to Hernando, FL to spend time with her grandchildren and enjoy the weather during the winter months.

Through out her life she has made an impact on many lives and has created wonderful memories with each of her children and grandchildren. Rose is survived by her three sons Ronald (Beth), Gary (Prudence), Greg (Sheryl) and her daughter Lisa Marie Chafin. As well as her 12 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren who will greatly miss her.

Rose was preceded in death by her husband Jay, her parents Ruth and Palmer Burke, as well as her sisters Dorothy Call and Goldie Mankins.

She lived her life to the brim in her own sassy way and will always be remembered and cherished for her love and spunk.

