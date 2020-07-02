Roseann (Morgan) Ear, age 79, of Dunnellon, Florida, passed away peacefully at Vitas Hospice in Lecanto, Florida on Monday, June 29, 2020.
Roseann was born in Detroit, Michigan on June 23, 1941 to Marie C. (Rottach) Morgan and George N. Morgan. Her lifelong passions were family, caring for animals and cosmetology. She excelled as a beautician and married Richard DeVos on September 26, 1969. Life as a newly married wife only lasted a short time as she was widowed on June 8, 1972.
She loved to travel and on a trip to Bermuda she met Frank Ear and on November 28, 1975 they were married. Their travel adventures continued as they had had homes in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, Spring and Huffman, Texas, Al Khabar, Saudi Arabia, then back to Texas where they settled and operated Atascocita Boarding and Grooming Salon near Humble, Texas. Dog grooming became her new passion and together they grew the business from a small strip mall location to eventually purchasing a failed savings & loan bldg where they developed state of the art indoor/outdoor kennels and excelled at meeting the boarding and grooming needs of their new community.
When it came time to retire the business in 2002, the decision was made to relocate to Dunnellon, Florida, to be near Frank's children. They immediately involved themselves in volunteer activities with the sheriff's offices, local church opportunities, and their new community. Roseann always supported Frank's wishes to be near his children, and continued to be his support for 40 years even as his health began to decline significantly and it became her full time responsibility. Her husband Frank predeceased her on
April 19, 2016.
She was predeceased by her mother, Marie C. (Rottach) Morgan, her father George N. Morgan, her sister Georgina Marie Morgan, brother Michael R. Morgan, and stepson John F. Ear. She is survived by her brother George Dennis Morgan (Mary) of Farmington, MI, her sister Adele L. Knapp (Keith) of Brick, NJ, a sister Marie C. Ross (George) of Ocala, Fl. as well as many nieces and nephews. Also surviving her are her husband Frank's children, Francine Mullen (Martin) of Tavistock, Ontario, Paul Anthony of Dothan, AL, Frank Patrick Jr of Hernando, FL, Therese Burnett (Jeffrey) of Beverly Hills, FL, and Joseph Francis (Michelle) of Inverness, FL as well as numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her final wishes were to be cremated and have a private memorial service with local family members. In keeping with the COVID-19 guidelines, her burial will be at a later date with a celebration of life at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Southfield, Michigan.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9:30 AM, Thursday, July 2, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Citrus Springs, FL. Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation, Inverness, FL. heinzfh.com.