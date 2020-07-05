Rosemarie Alston, age 89, of Beverly Hills, FL, passed away June 30, 2020. Rosemarie was born on January 20, 1931 in Philadelphia, PA to Frank Clint and Cora Lee (Carter) Moore. Rosemarie was a retired Long-Distance Operator for AT&T and she moved to Citrus County in 1997 from Philadelphia. Rosemarie was a member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Germantown, PA where she was an alter guild member for many years. Rosemarie was an avid reader; she was a great lover of puzzles and she always gave sound financial advice to her children. Rosemarie and her husband were dedicated members of the Dyna Body Gym in Inverness for many years. She was his number one fan as he became a body builder.
In addition to her parents, Rosemarie was preceded in death by her husband, William Alston, Sr. She was a very loving mother and will be sorely missed by her four children, Jacqueline Marie and her husband Steven Morse, Leslie Cheryl Alston, William R. Alston, II and his wife Kim, Tracy Marie Alston-Brown and her husband John Brown; one sister, Elvia Dickerson; one brother, Richard Moore; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended family.
Private cremation will take place under the direction of Brown Funeral Home and Crematory in Lecanto, FL.
