Rosemary Briody Pietruski
September 17, 1942 - August 28, 2020
Loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, and friend
Rosemary Briody Pietruski of Inverness, Florida passed Friday, August 28th after a lengthy illness. She was surrounded by her loving family at the time of her passing. Rosemary was born and raised in Bayside, New York. She was the daughter of John (Jack) Briody (Balleyjamesduff, Ireland) and Rose Long Briody (Holyoke, Massachusetts).
Rosemary was a graduate of Bishop McDonnell High School in Brooklyn, New York, and received her nursing degree with honors from Holyoke Community College in Holyoke, Massachusetts. Following a successful career in banking, she followed her life-long dream of becoming a registered nurse working at Shriners Hospital for Children
in Springfield, Massachusetts. In 1981, Rosemary moved her young family to Jacksonville, Florida where she continued her career in nursing by working as a surgical nurse at Wolfson Children's Hospital. She retired from Wolfson Children's Hospital in the early 1990's
Rosemary dedicated her life to her family, friends, and giving back to her community. After retiring from her career in nursing, Rosemary continued working with young families and children as a volunteer at a local Catholic Charity in Inverness, Florida. She also sang in her church choir at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. In addition to her volunteer activities, Rosemary was an avid quilter.
Rosemary is survived by her husband of over 55 years, Ronald Pietruski, her daughters Kathleen Marie Pietruski, Lori-Ann Rose Helgeson (Daniel), son Robert M. Pietruski (Tracy), grandsons, Roan and Jack Helgeson, brother Raymond Briody (Theresa), and nephew Raymond Briody Jr (Dawn). She was preceded in death by her parents, step father Patrick Sears, and nephew John Briody.
A funeral mass will be held Monday, September 14, 2020 at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Inverness, Florida. Following the mass, family and friends are welcome back to her home to celebrate her life.
A burial service will take place at the National Cemetery in Jacksonville, Florida at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Wolfson Children's Hospital and Shriners Hospital for Children
.
Heinz Funeral Home, Inverness, FL.