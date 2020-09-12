1/1
Rosemary Pietruski
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosemary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosemary Briody Pietruski
September 17, 1942 - August 28, 2020
Loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, and friend
Rosemary Briody Pietruski of Inverness, Florida passed Friday, August 28th after a lengthy illness. She was surrounded by her loving family at the time of her passing. Rosemary was born and raised in Bayside, New York. She was the daughter of John (Jack) Briody (Balleyjamesduff, Ireland) and Rose Long Briody (Holyoke, Massachusetts).
Rosemary was a graduate of Bishop McDonnell High School in Brooklyn, New York, and received her nursing degree with honors from Holyoke Community College in Holyoke, Massachusetts. Following a successful career in banking, she followed her life-long dream of becoming a registered nurse working at Shriners Hospital for Children in Springfield, Massachusetts. In 1981, Rosemary moved her young family to Jacksonville, Florida where she continued her career in nursing by working as a surgical nurse at Wolfson Children's Hospital. She retired from Wolfson Children's Hospital in the early 1990's
Rosemary dedicated her life to her family, friends, and giving back to her community. After retiring from her career in nursing, Rosemary continued working with young families and children as a volunteer at a local Catholic Charity in Inverness, Florida. She also sang in her church choir at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. In addition to her volunteer activities, Rosemary was an avid quilter.
Rosemary is survived by her husband of over 55 years, Ronald Pietruski, her daughters Kathleen Marie Pietruski, Lori-Ann Rose Helgeson (Daniel), son Robert M. Pietruski (Tracy), grandsons, Roan and Jack Helgeson, brother Raymond Briody (Theresa), and nephew Raymond Briody Jr (Dawn). She was preceded in death by her parents, step father Patrick Sears, and nephew John Briody.
A funeral mass will be held Monday, September 14, 2020 at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Inverness, Florida. Following the mass, family and friends are welcome back to her home to celebrate her life.
A burial service will take place at the National Cemetery in Jacksonville, Florida at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Wolfson Children's Hospital and Shriners Hospital for Children.
Heinz Funeral Home, Inverness, FL.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation
2507 Highway 44 W
Inverness, FL 34453
(352) 341-1288
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved