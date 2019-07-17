Rosemary Warner, age 92, of Homosassa, FL, passed away July 14, 2019 at her daughter's home under the loving care of her family and Vitas Hospice. Rosemary was born on December 17, 1926 in Colfax, IN to Ferris and Mary Adeline (Smith) Davis. Rosemary and Wayne moved to Citrus County in 1983 from Kokomo, IN. She was a retired Inspector with General Motors. Rosemary liked to stay busy; traveling, shopping, square dancing and playing cards, she was of the Methodist faith.

In addition to her parents, Rosemary was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Warner; her companion, James Henderson; daughter, Brenda Jamison; three sisters, Carol Haase, Irene McCollum and Ilene McCollum; brother Earl Davis; grandson, Tommy Mandabach.

Survived by two daughters, Sheila Dombrosky (Paul) of Lecanto, FL and Louise Whitney (Paul) of Homosassa, FL; two sisters, Ann Highley of Frankfort, IN and Mary Lou Burkett (Vern) of Homosassa, FL; seven grandchildren; four great grandchildren; two great great-grandchildren.

Family will be receiving friends on Thursday from 1 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m. at the Brown Funeral Home and Crematory in Lecanto, FL. Private cremation will take place and burial will be at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.

