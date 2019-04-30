Roy Alden Goodrich, 70, of Inverness, FL passed away April 25, 2019 at Ocala Health & Rehab in Ocala, FL. He served our country honorably in the U.S. Army during the Viet-Nam war, and was a Purple Heart recipient. A graveside service for Roy will be held with military honors on Monday, May 6, 2019, 2:00 P.M. at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL. Cremation arrangements under the care of Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Apr. 30, 2019