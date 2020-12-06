Roy L. Cawley, Jr., Age 87, of Beverly Hills, FL, passed peacefully into the arms of his Lord on Nov. 15, with his wife of 66 years by his side. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Sr. and Eula, and infant son, Kenneth. He is survived by his wife and adventure partner, Barbara Dee, children Sandy (Bill) Locher of Yulee, FL, Colleen (Mark) Heldt of Denver, CO, and Nancy (Jim) Zugschwert of St. Paul, MN; grandchildren Scott, Jamie, Kevin (Laura), Jeff (Molly), Kyle (Melissa), and David, and three-month-old great-grandson, Milo Roy.

Roy was born in Beckley, WV, on December 13, 1932. He graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in Beckley in 1950 and from West Virginia Wesleyan College in 1954; it was there he met Barbara Dee. Married on May 30, 1954, he and Barbara Dee moved to the Midwest, where he attended seminary for two years and served as a student-pastor to two churches in Northeast Iowa. In 1956 he began work at the Trane Company in LaCrosse, WI, and later moved to Rochester, MN, in 1958 to work for IBM Corporation, where he worked until his retirement in 1987.

Throughout the years Roy served the Lord faithfully in many capacities in the churches he attended and was a visiting lay preacher at dozens of churches well into his 80s. His life was marked by love and devotion to his faith and his family, deep love of music and theater, and an adventurous spirit. He and his bride enjoyed escapades that included cross-country motorcycle trips, 10 years as live-aboard sailors on a 32-ft. sailboat, RV traveling, and singing in church and community choirs. He enjoyed a lifelong hobby of flying remote-control airplanes and he could build or fix just about anything he put his mind to. His lengthy resume of handyman projects he did for his daughters and their families includes everything from fixing cars and building a play loft and backyard deck to complete kitchen and bathroom remodels.

A hallmark of Roy's life was service to those in need, rarely failing to stop to help a stranded motorist or boater or offer his home for hospitality or shelter. He would wish for anyone reading this to embrace life, pursue their dreams, and take care of their most precious relationships.

Arrangements for cremation are being made by the Neptune Society. A virtual celebration of life will take place on his birthday, December 13, 2020, with the Reverend Donnie Cross officiating. Those interested in attending the online celebration of life may contact a family member to request details. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a gift to the Salvation Army, The Path of Citrus County, or the Food Pantry at Life Tree Church in Crystal River.

